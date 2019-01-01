Lindsay Lohan's Mean Girls co-star to host actress' Beach Club after-show

Lindsay Lohan is reteaming with her Mean Girls co-star Jonathan Bennett for her new reality show.

The actor, who portrayed Aaron Samuels in the hit 2004 movie, has been tapped by Lohan herself to host the after-show to his former castmate's new MTV series Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club.

The After the Show segment will air directly after the premiere of the new show on Tuesday (08Jan19), and the actress will join Bennett for a live chat with fans.

Bennett and Lohan teased the get together on Friday (04Jan19) by posting a reunion photo online.

During their TV chat next week, Lohan will discuss her business interests and philanthropy in Europe, where the new show has been shot.

The series, which revolves around Lindsay's club in Mykonos, Greece, will feature the actress and staff at her new business concern.

Meanwhile, Bennett recently reprised his Mean Girls role for Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next music video, and told Entertainment Tonight that tackling Aaron again for the promo was an unexpected treat.

"It brought me back," he said. "There was that moment when you're sitting in the chair, they do your hair and makeup like Aaron Samuels, and they spin you around for the first time and you look in the mirror. That was the first time I saw him in 15 years, and it was like seeing an old friend. It takes you back to that time when life was just simpler."

Lohan also loved Ariana's Mean Girls homage, tweeting: "Ain't nobody Lindsay Lohan like the real Lindsay Lohan. But so flattered by @arianagrande loving #MeanGirls so much!"