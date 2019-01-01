Nicole Kidman and Olivia Colman triumph at the AACTA Awards

Nicole Kidman and Olivia Colman were among the winners at the eighth annual AACTA International Awards on Friday (04Jan19).

The Aussie actress took home the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts' (AACTA) Supporting Actress prize for her portrayal of a religious mother in Joel Edgerton's gay conversion drama Boy Erased.

According to the Australian Associated Press, Nicole explained how Joel had offered her the role out of the blue when accepting the award at the ceremony at the Mondrian Hotel in Los Angeles.

"He called me up and said, 'Nicole, I know we've never worked together before but I have something for you’," she said.

Olivia continued her run of early awards season successes by winning the Best Actress trophy for her portrayal of Britain's last Stuart monarch Queen Anne in The Favourite.

The male acting awards went to two stars playing musicians; Rami Malek won Best Actor for his starring role as Freddie Mercury in the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, and Best Supporting Actor was given to Mahershala Ali for playing jazz pianist Don Shirley in Green Book.

The top filmmaking prizes both went to Alfonso Cuaron, as his semi-autobiographical drama Roma won Best Film, and he was also named Best Director.

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, who penned the script for The Favourite, which follows the battle between two cousins for Queen Anne's romantic affections, won the Best Screenplay award.

Here is the full list of winners is as follows:

Best Film

Roma

Best Direction

Roma - Alfonso Cuaron

Best Screenplay

The Favourite - Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara

Best Lead Actress

Olivia Colman - The Favourite

Best Lead Actor

Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Supporting Actress

Nicole Kidman - Boy Erased

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali - Green Book