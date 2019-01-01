Keira Knightley expected to be a man when she grew up

Keira Knightley thought girls grew into men when she was younger.

As well as aspiring to be an actor, young Keira was convinced that as an adult she would grow into a man, because they were the ones who “were in charge”.

“I remember everything about that feeling. That girls grew into men, and that’s what I was going to be,” the 33-year-old told The Guardian. “Maybe it was that the girls were the most powerful in the playground. They were in charge and, obviously, the men were in charge outside.”

Years before her starring role in movie Bend It Like Beckham, the committed tomboy led a protest at school until girls were allowed to play football.

And at just 11 years old, she was “obsessed by The Godfather” movie.

“I wanted to be Al Pacino and that’s where I was heading,” she smiled. “The great parts are the guys’ parts.

“You don’t want to be the pretty girl in the corner or the mum being lovable and supportive. Of course, when you grow up you are, but you still want to have the adventures.”

Keira went on to describe her movie career as her attempt to have the adventures her younger self desired, and, her many period movies, as an exploration of the masculine side of the female, “stuck in the dresses and make-up”.

“Almost every character I’ve played has tried to break out of that image of femininity,” she explained. “That’s why I like period films, because it’s such an overt cage you put the woman in. That’s always something I’ve really identified with. I feel like I sit somewhere else.”

However, the mother of one stopped short of wanting to complete a full masculine transformation.

“I’ve never wanted a penis,” she confirmed. “Apart from to p**s up a tree… You can just whip it out and whatever. But the idea of something so vulnerable swinging between my legs, I think I’m all right without.”