Brie Larson mentally 'deleted' Avengers: Endgame plot secrets

Actress Brie Larson has mentally "deleted" key plot points from the Avengers: Infinity War sequel to avoid accidentally leaking spoilers about the highly-anticipated Marvel blockbuster.

The Room star joins the cast as Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, and actually shot her scenes for Avengers: Endgame before filming her own standalone superhero outing.

The gig marked her first project with officials at Disney/Marvel Studios, who are known for closely guarding all storyline details to avoid spoilers, so Brie learned to "erase" her memory as she headed home from the Atlanta, Georgia set each day.

"I just never wanted to feel like I was going to slip up or that I was going to say the wrong thing," she told USA Today.

"I was like, 'I can't live with myself being the one that spoils something.' So I really just deleted it. I tried my best to journal it if I want to recall it and go, 'Oh yeah, that was a crazy time.' And I'm excited when the movie comes out to finally be able to talk about it and go, 'Yes, this was crazy.'"

"But my family doesn't know," she added. "I haven't talked to anybody about anything because I'm just a very diligent secret-keeper."

At the time of the Endgame production, Brie was gearing up to star in her own Captain Marvel movie and she admits stepping onto the all-star set, which included franchise veterans Robert Downey, Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, and Mark Ruffalo as The Hulk, was a surreal experience.

"I just got to be like, (a) junior superhero and ask them questions like, 'Hi, I'm the new kid! So what kind of protein bars do you eat and when do you train? Is your costume comfortable?'" Brie shared.

"I was just able to learn so much, and everybody was really kind and helpful. So I got to learn the ropes a little bit before I was thrown into this thing where I'd be by myself."

Captain Marvel, which is set in the 1990s, hits theatres in March (19), weeks before Avengers: Endgame premieres in late April (19).