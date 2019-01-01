Nicole Kidman leaves notes to her children around the home

Nicole Kidman writes messages to her daughters, favouring a “direct way of communicating.”

The actress and husband Keith Urban are parents to daughters Sunday, 10, and Faith, seven, while Nicole is also mother to her two elder children Isabella and Connor from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise. And Nicole has decided to leave her daughters notes as opposed to sticking with typical electronic means of communication. “

“We write notes in our house which I think is a sweet thing to do,” she explained in an interview with Britain’s Hello! magazine. “We’ll leave them somewhere around the house or I’ll leave them for my daughters to discover in their bags or their backpack, or sometimes in their lunchbox. It’s partly to build up their writing, but it’s also a very direct way of communicating with someone.”

In spite of the fact she and Keith are significantly more famous than the average parents, Nicole insisted that the family “have a very normal life” when she’s not working – even though people usually don’t believe them.

“We say this over and over again and people always go: ‘Yeah right,’ but we do,” she said. “We live in Nashville, not in Los Angeles, and we live there for a reason. I like the peacefulness of it there, I like the solitude and I like being able to step into the celebrity life for a moment when I need to, and then back to all the real day-to-day things.”

However, the Moulin Rouge star’s children were very delighted about one aspect of her celebrity life: her recent role as Queen Atlanna in Aquaman.

“They’re not really interested in most of the work I do, and this is the first movie I’ve made that they can tell the kids at school about that they’re interested in, too,” Nicole smiled.