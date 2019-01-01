Penn Badgley: ‘Prayer and meditation shuts out Internet tolls’

Penn Badgley uses prayer and meditation to deal with the negative side of social media.

The actor has been a household name since landing a part in hit teen drama Gossip Girl in 2007.

While Penn regularly posts on his social media accounts, the star has found the perfect way to keep the negativity out of it.

“Lots of prayer and meditation,” he told Da Man magazine. “This is true for all things. Prayer and meditation are foundations of living.”

The American actor’s latest role is one his most challenging to date – playing stalker Joe Goldberg in dark TV series You.

Joe is a savvy book store manager who tries to make the girl of his dreams fall in love with him, and Penn admits the part often left him feeling uncomfortable.

“Yeah. The whole thing, really (made me uncomfortable),” he revealed. “I was extremely uncomfortable with Joe. He masturbates in public, he judges people incessantly… and he murders people. He’s not just a stalker. This is no secret. This does not seem to bother other people enough, however. That’s what is so strange to me.”

And when asked how he approached the project, Penn shared: “Never thinking of him as a stalker when I’m in it. He’s a human striving for things, desiring things. I personally detest him as a human, but he’s human. I always tried to keep his humanity in mind, so I couldn’t reduce him and fall into typical habits or beliefs about how he might do something.”