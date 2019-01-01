Laura Dern wants Timothee Chalamet to join Big Little Lies

Laura Dern wants her Little Women co-star Timothee Chalamet to join her TV show Big Little Lies.

The 51-year-old presented the actor, 23, with the Spotlight Award at the 30th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Gala on Thursday (03Jan19).

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the event, Laura praised Timothee's acting abilities and said she hoped he'd join her, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley and Meryl Streep in starring in the acclaimed drama about three women who become embroiled in a murder investigation.

"We've just had an amazing experience working together on this film, Little Women," the actress gushed, before adding that she'd "be very happy to have him" as a Big Little Lies castmate.

Meryl also stars in Little Women, which is being adapted for the screen by Lady Bird filmmaker Greta Gerwig - and Laura had a great time working with the three-time Oscar winner.

"Meryl Streep, who is also in Little Women, is also in Big Little Lies," the star added. "So she and I got to do two things in a row, which was a dream."

The new series of Big Little Lies will air on U.S. network HBO in June.