Rami Malek wants 'dream' James Bond villain role







Rami Malek wants to play the villain in the next James Bond, calling it a "dream role".



The 37-year-old actor, who is one of the favourites to win the Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, was linked to a villainous role in Cary Fukunaga's forthcoming Bond film in a report in Variety magazine last month (Dec18).



Addressing the rumours at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, Rami told Entertainment Tonight he'd love to star opposite Daniel Craig's 007.



"We'll have to see about that," he said. "It would be nice to play a villain, that would be another dream role for me. I've got to play so many great ones so far so who knows. I'm keeping tight-lipped."



The plot and cast of what is believed to be Daniel's final outing as the superspy are still largely unknown following the departure of Danny Boyle as director last summer.



Cary was hired to replace the British filmmaker and is reportedly still working on a script. He has said that he'd like to bring back Christoph Waltz, who starred as Blofeld, the villain in the previous Bond film Spectre, alongside Ben Whishaw, who plays 007's gadget whizz Q.



"Those are two extraordinary actors, so if there is space for them in the story, I would absolutely want them there," he told Britain's Daily Star newspaper of his plans. "I am trying to get the narrative stuff sorted out and have a story to tell."



The 25th official James Bond film is due out next year (20).

