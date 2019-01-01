The Rider is surprise Best Picture winner at National Society of Film Critics Awards

The members of the National Society of Film Critics shook up Hollywood on Saturday (05Jan19) by naming Chloe Zhao’s The Rider their 2018 Best Picture ahead of favourite Roma.

Roma's Alfonso Cuaron picked up the Best Director and Best Cinematography prizes and there were acting wins for The Favourite’s Olivia Colman and First Reformed's Ethan Hawke, but few had The Rider picked as the movie of the year with The Favourite, Vice, and Roma leading that list.

Regina King also stepped closer to an Oscars win, picking up yet another Supporting Actress honour for her role in director Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk, while Steven Yeun claimed the Best Supporting Actor prize for his dramatic turn in Burning.

The full list of winners and runners-up is:

Best Picture: The Rider

Runners-Up: Roma & Burning

Best Director: Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Runners-up: Lee Chang-dong, Burning & Chloe Zhao, The Rider

Best Actress: Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Runners-Up: Regina Hall, Support the Girls & Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Supporting Actress: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Runners-Up: Elizabeth Debicki, Widows & Emma Stone, The Favourite

Best Actor: Ethan Hawke, First Reformed

Runners-Up: Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate & Ben Foster, Leave No Trace & John C. Reilly, The Sisters Brothers and Stan & Ollie

Best Supporting Actor: Steven Yeun, Burning

Runners-Up: Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me? & Brian Tyree Henry, If Beale Street Could Talk, Widows and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Foreign Language Film: Roma

Runners-up: Cold War & Burning & Shoplifters

Best Non-Fiction Film: Minding the Gap

Runners-Up: Shirkers & Amazing Grace

Best Cinematography: Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Runners-Up: James Laxton, If Beale Street Could Talk & Lukasz Zal, Cold War

Best Screenplay: Armando Iannucci, David Schneider and Ian Martin, The Death of Stalin

Runners-Up: Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty, Can You Ever Forgive Me? & Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite