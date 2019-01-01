The Rider is surprise Best Picture winner at National Society of Film Critics Awards

- NEWS
The members of the National Society of Film Critics shook up Hollywood on Saturday (05Jan19) by naming Chloe Zhao’s The Rider their 2018 Best Picture ahead of favourite Roma.
Roma's Alfonso Cuaron picked up the Best Director and Best Cinematography prizes and there were acting wins for The Favourite’s Olivia Colman and First Reformed's Ethan Hawke, but few had The Rider picked as the movie of the year with The Favourite, Vice, and Roma leading that list.
Regina King also stepped closer to an Oscars win, picking up yet another Supporting Actress honour for her role in director Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk, while Steven Yeun claimed the Best Supporting Actor prize for his dramatic turn in Burning.
The full list of winners and runners-up is:
Best Picture: The Rider
Runners-Up: Roma & Burning
Best Director: Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Runners-up: Lee Chang-dong, Burning & Chloe Zhao, The Rider
Best Actress: Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Runners-Up: Regina Hall, Support the Girls & Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best Supporting Actress: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Runners-Up: Elizabeth Debicki, Widows & Emma Stone, The Favourite
Best Actor: Ethan Hawke, First Reformed
Runners-Up: Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate & Ben Foster, Leave No Trace & John C. Reilly, The Sisters Brothers and Stan & Ollie
Best Supporting Actor: Steven Yeun, Burning
Runners-Up: Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me? & Brian Tyree Henry, If Beale Street Could Talk, Widows and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Foreign Language Film: Roma
Runners-up: Cold War & Burning & Shoplifters
Best Non-Fiction Film: Minding the Gap
Runners-Up: Shirkers & Amazing Grace
Best Cinematography: Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Runners-Up: James Laxton, If Beale Street Could Talk & Lukasz Zal, Cold War
Best Screenplay: Armando Iannucci, David Schneider and Ian Martin, The Death of Stalin
Runners-Up: Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty, Can You Ever Forgive Me? & Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite