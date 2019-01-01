Bird Box director: 'It's too soon to start thinking about a sequel'

Bird Box director Susanne Bier has been so shellshocked about the success of her Netflix hit, she hasn't had a chance to think about a sequel.

The movie, starring Sandra Bullock as a desperate mum trying to survive an apocalyptic event, was an instant hit when it became available to stream a week before Christmas (Dec18), and quickly shattered Netflix's viewing records.

The film has since become a cultural phenomenon, with Bullock's blindfolded character inspiring a series of memes and an online 'challenge', in which fans film themselves carrying out every day tasks with their eyes covered.

And Bier has been as shocked as anyone by the success of her new thriller.

Asked if there were plans to make a sequel, the filmmaker told People, "We only just finished it!

"It’s funny, I’m kind of reading (about) people asking for a sequel and I’m like, ‘Hey, hey, hey, we really just finished!’ So let’s just enjoy it for now."

Earlier this month (Jan19), Netflix bosses felt the need to release a statement warning fans of the film not to take the Bird Box Challenge too far.

"Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE," a tweet from the company read. "We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl (the kids Bullock's character looks after in the film) have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes."