Nicole Kidman was not first choice to play Destroyer detective

Nicole Kidman was not filmmaker Karyn Kusama's first choice to play a ruthless, vengeful detective in Destroyer, and the Oscar winner had to actually chase down the role.

The Big Little Lies star reveals she had been following the Girlfight director's career and when she learned another actress had walked away from the role of Erin Bell, Nicole campaigned to get the part.

"It didn't come to me," the actress said following a screening of the film in Hollywood on Saturday night (05Jan19). "It was written a little younger and it was offered to another actress, a fantastic actress, who decided not to do it, and because I knew of Karyn Kusama and I love following filmmakers and their careers, my agent just said, 'Look, there's this script Karyn Kusama's directing', and I said, 'Let me read it...'

"I said, 'This is something that if she'd be interested... I'd love to read with her and see if she'd be interested in possibly doing the film with me, and it sort of went from there."

Kusama was thrilled to hear that Kidman was interested in her drama and the two women embarked on a tough 33-day shoot all over Los Angeles and Palm Springs in California.

"It was a risk, I think, for her to cast me in this because there's nothing in what I have done in the past that would suggest I could do it...," Nicole added. "I'm just grateful that she let me jump off a cliff."

And the actress admits it was a big risk for her too, because the dark character wasn't someone she could leave behind on set - she had to become Bell.

"I could feel the damage in her and the pain and the desire to try to heal the mistakes that she's made," Nicole explained, revealing she had a little help staying in character thanks to the film's score.

"Karyn Kusama has her composer (Theodore Shapiro) write before any frame of the film has been shot... I was able to play that in the make-up trailer."

The role of Erin Bell has earned Kidman a Golden Globe nomination ahead of the awards show on Sunday night (06Jan19).