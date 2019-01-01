Green Book & Bohemian Rhapsody are big winners at 2019 Golden Globes

- NEWS
- COMPETITION
Green Book and Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody were the toast of Hollywood on Sunday night (06Jan19), landing five top awards between them at the Golden Globes.
Green Book, based on the real-life relationship between African-American concert pianist Don Shirley and his white driver Frank Vallelonga, picked up Best Screenplay and Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy honours, while Mahershala Ali was named Best Supporting Actor for his role as Shirley.
Bohemian Rhapsody beat out Black Panther, A Star Is Born, If Beale Street Could Talk, and BlacKkKlansman for the night's Best Motion Picture - Drama honour, while the film's star, Rami Malek, was named Best Actor for his role as Freddie Mercury.
The star honoured the late rocker during his acceptance speech at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, thanking him for giving him "the joy of a lifetime", adding, "I love you, you beautiful man. This is for and because of you, gorgeous."
Alfonso Cuaron's acclaimed Roma was a double winner, with the Mexican filmmaker claiming the night's Best Director prize, while Glenn Close, Olivia Colman, and Christian Bale joined Rami Malek among the big acting winners for their roles in The Wife, The Favourite, and Vice.
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story and The Kominsky Method were double winners in the television categories, with Michael Douglas winning the first award of the night for his role in the latter, and Darren Criss landing the Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television gong for his part as killer Andrew Cunanan in the Versace drama.
Meanwhile, Golden Globes co-host Sandra Oh made history with her Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Drama win for Killing Eve by becoming the first Asian star to win more than one Globe - she also picked up a gong for Grey's Anatomy in 2006.
The Canadian actress was also the first person of Asian decent to host the event.
Oh is also only the second Asian woman to win the Best Actress Golden Globe - Japanese actress Yoko Shimada was the first in 1981 for her role in Shogun.
Darren Criss also made history as the first Filipino to lift a Golden Globe.
The full list of winners for the 2019 Golden Globes is:
MOVIES
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Bohemian Rhapsody
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Green Book
Best Motion Picture - Animated
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language
Roma
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
Glenn Close, The Wife
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Christian Bale, Vice
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Best Director - Motion Picture
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Green Book
Best Original Score - Motion Picture
Justin Hurwitz, First Man
Best Original Song - Motion Picture
Shallow, A Star Is Born
TELEVISION
Best Television Series - Drama
The Americans
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
The Kominsky Method
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Patricia Arquette, Escape At Dannemora
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama
Richard Madden, Bodyguard
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Carol Burnett Award for Outstanding Achievement on Television
Carol Burnett
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Jeff Bridges