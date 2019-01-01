Green Book & Bohemian Rhapsody are big winners at 2019 Golden Globes

Green Book and Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody were the toast of Hollywood on Sunday night (06Jan19), landing five top awards between them at the Golden Globes.

Green Book, based on the real-life relationship between African-American concert pianist Don Shirley and his white driver Frank Vallelonga, picked up Best Screenplay and Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy honours, while Mahershala Ali was named Best Supporting Actor for his role as Shirley.

Bohemian Rhapsody beat out Black Panther, A Star Is Born, If Beale Street Could Talk, and BlacKkKlansman for the night's Best Motion Picture - Drama honour, while the film's star, Rami Malek, was named Best Actor for his role as Freddie Mercury.

The star honoured the late rocker during his acceptance speech at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, thanking him for giving him "the joy of a lifetime", adding, "I love you, you beautiful man. This is for and because of you, gorgeous."

Alfonso Cuaron's acclaimed Roma was a double winner, with the Mexican filmmaker claiming the night's Best Director prize, while Glenn Close, Olivia Colman, and Christian Bale joined Rami Malek among the big acting winners for their roles in The Wife, The Favourite, and Vice.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story and The Kominsky Method were double winners in the television categories, with Michael Douglas winning the first award of the night for his role in the latter, and Darren Criss landing the Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television gong for his part as killer Andrew Cunanan in the Versace drama.

Meanwhile, Golden Globes co-host Sandra Oh made history with her Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Drama win for Killing Eve by becoming the first Asian star to win more than one Globe - she also picked up a gong for Grey's Anatomy in 2006.

The Canadian actress was also the first person of Asian decent to host the event.

Oh is also only the second Asian woman to win the Best Actress Golden Globe - Japanese actress Yoko Shimada was the first in 1981 for her role in Shogun.

Darren Criss also made history as the first Filipino to lift a Golden Globe.

The full list of winners for the 2019 Golden Globes is:

MOVIES

Best Motion Picture - Drama

Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Green Book

Best Motion Picture - Animated

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language

Roma

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Glenn Close, The Wife

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale, Vice

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Best Director - Motion Picture

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Green Book

Best Original Score - Motion Picture

Justin Hurwitz, First Man

Best Original Song - Motion Picture

Shallow, A Star Is Born

TELEVISION

Best Television Series - Drama

The Americans

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

The Kominsky Method

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Patricia Arquette, Escape At Dannemora

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama

Richard Madden, Bodyguard

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Carol Burnett Award for Outstanding Achievement on Television

Carol Burnett

Cecil B. DeMille Award

Jeff Bridges