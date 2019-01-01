Patricia Arquette apologises for 'unplanned' cursing during Golden Globes speech

Patricia Arquette has apologised after accidentally cursing during her acceptance speech at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night (06Jan19).

The 50-year-old actress picked up the gong for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for her role in Escape at Dannemora.

As she reflected on her role of Joyce 'Tilly' Mitchell, a prison worker who helped two men escape from a prison in New York, Patricia joked about the prosthetic teeth she had to sport for the part, telling the audience: "How many f**ked up teeth does a person need? I was born with f**ked up teeth!"

Patricia's cursing was bleeped out by NBC before it was broadcast, and the screen star offered up an apology as she was questioned about the f-bomb backstage.

"I didn’t plan that. It was an unplanned f-bomb," she told Variety. "I’m so sorry… You can’t take (the award) back, can you?

"This is a very elegant occasion. Dental dramas are true. Trust me."

Patricia also had to gain more than 40 pounds in weight to take on the part of Tilly, but said it was refreshing not to have to worry about her appearance for a while.

“I felt so free. I never once heard this refrain that I have heard so often in my career - ‘Is she likeable enough? Is she attractive enough?'" she mused. "

Prior to the awards ceremony, Patricia told Us Weekly she was "in denial" about her nomination, and wasn't too excited about getting glammed up for the star-studded occasion.

"I started having a low-grade anxiety attack that I’m hiding while we speak," she laughed. "Yeah, so I don’t know I need to figure out - I’m not comfortable really getting all dressed up - I’m kind of an overalls person, so I have to push past my comfort level."

She did just that, however, and looked incredible in a figure-hugging black gown as she posed for photographers on the red carpet.