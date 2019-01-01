'Distraught' Chrissy Metz denies calling Alison Brie a 'b**ch' on Golden Globes red carpet

Chrissy Metz has been left "distraught" after she was accused of calling Alison Brie a "b**ch" on the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night (06Jan19).

The This Is Us star was being interviewed for Facebook Live when she was asked by the hosts to help introduce them to former Mad Men star Alison. As the camera cut to Alison, Chrissy could be heard saying what sounded like "she's such a b**ch".

However, Chrissy has since hit back at the claims, insisting she would never speak about a colleague in such a way.

“I’m so distraught and upset,” she told People. "I don’t speak about anyone like that, I don’t speak like that. I love Alison, I follow her. When I was walking up they said, ‘Do you know Alison,’ and I said, ‘Oh boy, do I.’ I love her."

A representative for the star added in a statement to People: "Chrissy never said that. She would never say that about anybody. She’s a huge fan and friend of Alison Brie. Chrissy has nothing but admiration and respect for Alison and, frankly, every fellow actor who must wade through this much-too-common attempt to create a feud among colleagues."

Attempting to set the record straight on Twitter as well, Chrissy tweeted: "It’s terribly unfortunate anyone would think much less run a story that was completely fabricated. I adore Alison and would never say a bad word about her, or anyone! I sure hope she knows my heart."

And it seems GLOW star Alison isn't holding a grudge following the misunderstanding.

"Nothing but love for @chrissymetz!! Rumours can’t keep us down!” she tweeted.