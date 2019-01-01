Glenn Close earns standing ovation with emotional Golden Globes speech

Glenn Close received a standing ovation at the Golden Globes on Sunday (06Jan19) as she delivered a tearful acceptance speech urging women to "follow their dreams".

The veteran actress beat the likes of Lady Gaga, Rosamund Pike, Melissa McCarthy and Nicole Kidman to win the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama for her role in The Wife, in which she plays the long-suffering partner of an author about to receive the Nobel Prize in Literature.

During her acceptance speech, the emotional actress revealed that her character made her think of her mother.

"In her 80s she said to me, 'I feel like I haven't accomplished anything.' And it was so not right," Glenn said, wiping away tears. "And I feel like what I've learned from this whole experience is, women, we're nurturers, that's what's expected of us. We have our children, we have our husbands if we're lucky enough, and our partners.

"But we have to find personal fulfilment. We have to follow our dreams. We have to say, 'I can do that, and I should be allowed to do that.'"

A number of stars could be seen audibly cheering at her comments or nodding in agreement, while Outlander's Caitriona Balfe seemed visibly moved, but as Glenn reached that point stars such as Laura Dern, Charlize Theron and Lady Gaga got up on their feet to applaud her.

Olivia Munn also tweeted her approval, writing, "Just watched Glenn Close’s Golden Globes speech and YESSSSS. A million times over YES."

The 71-year-old was a surprise winner of the Best Actress category as Lady Gaga had been expected to win for A Star Is Born. Glenn, who has won two Golden Globes before, seemed visibly shocked herself and momentarily sat open-mouthed as everyone stood up clapping around her. As she made her way to the stage, she took Gaga by both hands, and the pair shared a sweet congratulatory moment.

Gaga later tweeted, "I also could not be happier for Glenn Close winning tonight. She is a true legend and deserves every award."