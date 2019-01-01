Idris Elba: 'Taylor Swift has acting chops'

Idris Elba has praised his Cats co-star Taylor Swift's acting chops, admitting she "holds her own".

The Luther actor will star as Macavity in Tom Hooper's film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's famous stage musical, while the Shake It Off star will play Bombalurina, alongside castmates including Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden and Jason Derulo.

When asked about his co-star's acting talent on the red carpet of the Golden Globes on Sunday (06Jan19), the British actor had nothing but praise for Taylor.

"Taylor and I have known each other for a couple of years and we're cool you know. She's a good girl she's a great artist, she's got a really great heart, her work, I'm so excited to work with her in this film she's going to be amazing. And not only is she a musician but she's an actress as well," Idris told Access Hollywood. "I'm an actor, she's got chops. She holds her own there's no doubt."

Idris, who is set to DJ at Coachella festival this year, also added that he would love to collaborate with the singer on a track.

"This year's been amazing because I get to play and make music a lot more and I'm hoping maybe Taylor and I - I might get Taylor and I to do a song that would be great," he added.

Taylor made a surprise appearance at the Golden Globes to present the music categories with Idris. Wearing a black off-the-shoulder Atelier Versace gown with thigh-high split, the 29-year-old helped give the Best Original Music award to Justin Hurwitz for First Man and Best Original Song prize to Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt for Shallow from A Star Is Born.

The singer's boyfriend Joe Alwyn was also in attendance to support his film The Favourite. Unlike his partner, Joe hit the red carpet, and when asked by Entertainment Tonight if he plans to collaborate with his beau, he replied, "It's not planned at the moment... But who knows?"