Emma Stone yells apology after Sandra Oh calls out Aloha whitewashing controversy

Emma Stone shouted out an apology after Golden Globes co-host Sandra Oh called out her movie Aloha for whitewashing on Sunday (06Jan18).

The La La Land actress caused controversy when she was cast as Allison Ng, a character of Hawaiian and Asian heritage, in Cameron Crowe's 2015 romantic comedy Aloha. And she apologised for her role when it became the butt of a joke at the Golden Globes on Sunday, when Sandra was making a comment about the success of Crazy Rich Asians.

"It is the first studio film with an Asian-American lead since Ghost in the Shell and Aloha. Crazy Rich Asians made over 200 million at the box office," the Killing Eve actress joked, calling out the fact that those Asian characters were played by white American women, with Scarlett Johansson taking the lead in Ghost in the Shell.

The camera remained on Sandra and her co-host Andy Samberg, but Emma could be heard shouting "I'm sorry!" from the audience, and Sandra acknowledged her apology by placing both hands to her chest before moving on to the next part of the opening monologue.

Director Cameron apologised for the whitewashing controversy at the time, while the Oscar winner told news.com.au in July 2015, "I've learned on a macro level about the insane history of whitewashing in Hollywood and how prevalent the problem truly is. It's ignited a conversation that's very important."

On Sunday Emma and her The Favourite co-star Rachel Weisz were nominated for Best Supporting Actress, but they lost out to Regina King for If Beale Street Could Talk. The only winner from The Favourite was lead actress Olivia Colman, who dubbed her co-stars "my b**ches" in her acceptance speech.

"Thank you for the sandwiches, amazing," she said. "(Director) Yorgos (Lanthimos), thank you the most muchly. And, um, my b**ches, Emma and Rachel. Thank you. Every second of working with you girls was such a joy. So much fun. I was so sad when it finished. I would like to tell how much this film means to me but I can't think of it because I'm too excited."