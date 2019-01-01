Bryan Singer 'honoured' after Globes win despite backlash surrounding sexual misconduct scandal

Director Bryan Singer ignored the speculation about his sexual misconduct scandal as he expressed his delight over his movie Bohemian Rhapsody's wins at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night (06Jan19)

The film, which tells the story of Queen's start in the music industry, took home gongs for Best Motion Picture – Drama and Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for Rami Malek, who plays Freddie Mercury in the movie.

While he was absent from the Los Angeles ceremony himself, Singer, who quit the movie during production and was replaced by Dexter Fletcher, took to his Instagram to share a behind the scenes snap of filming, and wrote: "What an honour. Thank you #HollywoodForeignPress."

The moviemaker hit headlines in 2017, when it emerged that a Washington man had filed a lawsuit against him, alleging the star sexually assaulted him in 2003 - when he was 17 years old. Singer has denied the accusations.

He was also accused of assault by Michael Egan in 2014, but Egan later confessed his claims were not true and apologised.

While Singer has yet to be arrested or charged with any crimes, it seems many of his peers are struggling to move on from the scandal. Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood likened the situation to that of Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein - both of whom have been accused of sexual misconduct and assault.

"So we just... we are all still supposed to be pretending we dont know about Bryan Singer? Cause it worked out really well with #Spacey and #Weinstein," she tweeted.

Meanwhile, Eighth Grade star Elsie Fisher, who was nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her performance in the breakout movie, found herself under fire after tweeting her delight over Bohemian Rhapsody's victories.

“IM SO HAPPY RAMI MALEK AND BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY WON GOLDEN GLOBES IM THRILLED TONIGHT IS THE BEST NIGHT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” she wrote.

After facing backlash from her followers, Elsie wrote: "Why is everyone being so mean about this? I’m genuinely sorry if I did something wrong."

The 15-year-old later added: "My thoughts on this - please educate me in the future if I do something problematic. I want to better myself and grow! I was also vaguely aware the director of said film was bad but had no other information as to why he was considered such or what he had done. I know now.

"I’ll continue to be proud of Rami and the supporting cast because they are incredible, but otherwise I will hold back. Understand this though; there are many problematic people in Hollywood, and as someone who is busy frequently I don’t always have time to keep up. So tell me."