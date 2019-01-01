Terry Crews helped Taraji P. Henson find lost ring at Golden Globes

Terry Crews jumped to action when Taraji P. Henson lost a diamond ring at the 2019 Golden Globes.

The Empire actress stepped out at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday night (06Jan19) for the awards bash, where her film Ralph Breaks the Internet, in which she voices the character Yesss, was nominated for Best Motion Picture - Animated.

Taraji wowed in a dark green velvet gown from Vera Wang and accessorised with Roberto Coin jewellery, however, at one point in the night, she realised one of her rings had fallen off.

"Oh my God, oh my God! No one move! No one move! My ring! My ring!" she screamed, as she searched for the bling on the ground, according to People.com.

But thankfully, Terry was standing nearby and held the crowd back so Taraji could have some space to search for the lost ring, and even got down on his hands and knees to look for it.

And luckily for the What Men Want star, the jewellery was quickly found.

"You know Taraji, she is the best! I'd do anything for her," Terry added of the drama, going on to explain that the actress thinks that the ring fell off while she was waving her hands.

Yet, Taraji wasn't the only one to suffer an outfit drama on the night. The large tulle skirt of Alison Brie's ice-blue Vera Wang gown got caught as she was walking the red carpet, nearly causing her to have a malfunction.

However, her husband Dave Franco noticed before it was too late, and moved the train so Alison could continue posing for photographers.

Later on, the GLOW actress told reporters that she was "wonderfully" excited to be at the bash, and was thrilled to be wearing the glamorous gown.

"It's a custom Vera Wang dress and basically I got sent a drawing and it looked beautiful and I said, 'Yes please!'" she commented.