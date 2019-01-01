Jessica Chastain shares first glimpse of baby

Jessica Chastain shared the first glimpse of her baby daughter as she prepared for the Golden Globes on Sunday (06Jan19).

It was reported by New York Post's Page Six in November (18) that the Zero Dark Thirty actress and her Italian husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo had become parents to a daughter named Giulietta Passi Chastain, who was delivered via a surrogate.

On Sunday Jessica shared the first look of her baby by posting a snap on Instagram which showed the baby's hand reaching up towards the ruby red Piaget ring Jessica was holding as she sat in a fluffy white robe while prepping for the Golden Globes, where she served as a presenter.

"You've got good taste, kid," the 41-year-old wrote in the caption.

Jessica, who is Piaget ambassador, is fiercely private about her personal life and didn't confirm the baby news at the time, but the actress admitted she had become a mother in an Instagram caption accompanying a collage of highlights from 2018 on New Year's Day.

"I know that I haven’t been as present on insta (sic) this past year. Thank you all for respecting my privacy while I was blessed with the gift of becoming a mother. I must say that 2018 has been the best year of my life. So much love and joy to all of you. Happy New Year," she wrote.

Days later, she shared a rare picture of herself with Gian Luca posing for the camera at a dinner and wrote, "Making my (heart) skip a beat into 2019."

The report suggested that the couple, who got married in 2017, became parents in mid-2018. The speculation surfaced after the Molly's Game star also seen pushing a stroller in Boston in October while filming her upcoming movie, Eve, and carrying a baby car seat as she walked with her husband in New York.