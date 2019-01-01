Kevin Spacey silent over groping allegations in court

Kevin Spacey has appeared in court to face allegations he groped a teenager in a Massachusetts restaurant.

The disgraced actor and his attorney, Alan Jackson, appeared in Nantucket District Court on Monday (07Jan19) after the judge overseeing the case threw out the star's request to allow him to sit out the arraignment hearing.

Spacey is charged with inappropriate behaviour with a then-18 year old in July, 2016.

The Oscar winner appeared to be in good spirits, smiling as he made his way into court and throughout the proceedings, but he never spoke.

His lawyer issued a not guilty plea, prompting Nantucket District Court Judge Thomas Barrett to schedule a pre-trial hearing for 4 March, assuring The Usual Suspects star he didn't need to show up in person.

Spacey agreed not to have any contact with the alleged victim.

The actor has been accused of sexual misconduct by a number of people following claims made by actor Anthony Rapp in 2017, accusing Spacey of assaulting him when Rapp was 14 years old.

The allegations cost Spacey his job on Netflix drama House of Cards and he was edited out of director Ridley Scott's Getty family kidnapping film All the Money in the World - and replaced by Christopher Plummer.

The actor has lived low-key ever since, but he re-emerged on Christmas Eve to challenge the Nantucket allegations in a bizarre video posted on YouTube. Titled Let Me Be Frank, it featured Spacey, in character as his House of Cards villain Frank Underwood, preparing for a Christmas party, while condemning those rushing to judge him and appealing for another chance.