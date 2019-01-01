Lupita Nyong'o locks lips with Michael B. Jordan and Danai Gurira

Actress Lupita Nyong'o has poked fun at rumours about her love life by kissing Michael B. Jordan and then locking lips with their Black Panther co-star Danai Gurira.

The Oscar winner has been playing up her flirtatious relationship with Michael ever since teasing one another on the campaign trail for the Marvel superhero blockbuster in early 2018, and the pals were at it again on Sunday (06Jan19) as they attended the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, where Danai also got in on the action.

On Monday morning, the trio shared a funny clip from the night out on Instagram, featuring Danai walking up to a set of elevator doors, which open to reveal Lupita and Michael sharing a passionate kiss.

After realising they have been caught, the pair sheepishly moves apart, as Danai steps in between the rumoured couple and pushes Michael to the side, before moving in to dramatically dip Lupita and enjoy a smooch of their own.

Appearing to reference her Black Panther character's romance with leading man Chadwick Boseman, who does not feature in the Instagram video, Lupita captioned the footage, "When the cat's away..."

"I NEVA freeze (sic)," Danai wrote beside the post on her page, while Michael boasted, "And I'm still KING," adding crown and crying with laughter emojis as he shared the clip with his followers.

The cheeky lip lock footage emerges 11 months after Lupita and Michael set fans' pulses racing by exchanging suggestive tweets online.

In a now-deleted post, Michael told Lupita, "Bring them chocolate cakes back (sic). You ready for round 2?," adding the hashtag, "#youknowyouwantthis".

"No dessert until you come correct #youknowyouwantthis #youaintready," she responded.

However, the steamy messages were eventually exposed as a joke, as the actors were simply taking part in MTV's celebrity prank show, Safeword.

But that doesn't mean Michael doesn't have genuine love for his co-star - in March (18), he gushed about Lupita as he celebrated her 35th birthday online with an Instagram tribute.

Sharing a photo of the two, he wrote, "I've had the pleasure of knowing what a beautiful soul you have & witness you shine your light on the world through your work your passion your joy & in everything you do. Those of us who are lucky enough to know you personally are definitely changed for the better! HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!"