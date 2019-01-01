Lindsay Lohan 'doesn't have time' for drink and drugs as a club owner

Lindsay Lohan insists she is in no danger of slipping back into her old drink and drug habits as she builds her club empire, because she's just too busy for distractions.

The Mean Girls star has been spending much of her time in Greece of late, gradually establishing herself as a club boss with the opening of Lohan Nightclub in Athens in 2016, followed by new venues on the islands of Mykonos and Rhodes.

She is now giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at her new business with the launch of her MTV series Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, and despite being surrounded by temptations in the hospitality industry, the actress is adamant there is absolutely no room in her life for old vices, which forced her to take a step back from Hollywood a few years ago.

"I'm running the place so I don't have time for any of that (drink or drugs)," Lindsay explained on U.S. breakfast show Good Morning America.

She reveals part of the reason she wanted to shoot a reality show focused on her beach club in Mykonos is to prove that not every aspect of clubbing revolves around booze and illegal substances.

"People have said so many negative things about me, when I went out to clubs, dancing and having fun, I want people to see the positive side of it (club business) instead of finding the negative always," she shared.

Lindsay, who is also working on a resort in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, admits her schedule is constantly packed overseeing her growing club portfolio, but it's work she enjoys - and the warmer climate doesn't hurt.

"I love the weather," she gushed. "It's a lot of work, but I love it. It's a great feeling. It's great to be able to design the club, have other people there that I can have kinda run and teach, and it's a journey, but it's great."