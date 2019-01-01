Dave Bautista boards Dune reboot

Actor Dave Bautista has reportedly signed on to reunite with director Denis Villeneuve in the forthcoming Dune reboot.

The former wrestler joins Call Me By Your Name star Timothee Chalamet in the project, which will also feature Mission: Impossible - Fallout actress Rebecca Ferguson, according to Variety.

Villeneuve, who directed Bautista in Blade Runner 2049, is co-writing the script with Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts, and will also co-produce the film, which will be made for bosses at Legendary Entertainment, who acquired the film and TV rights to Dune in late 2016.

It will be a remake of David Lynch's sci-fi classic, which was adapted from Frank Herbert's 1965 book of the same name in 1984.

It bombed at the box office upon its release, grossing just $30.9 million (£24.2 million) from a $40 million (£31.3 million) budget. However, it has since become a cult favourite among fans, including Villeneuve, who expressed an interest in revamping the story for a new generation of devotees months before he was approached to take charge of the new movie.

Dune is the first new project Bautista has taken on since the third Guardians of the Galaxy instalment was put on hold following the exit of filmmaker James Gunn.

The man behind the first two Marvel blockbusters was let go by Disney executives in July (18) after controversial mean tweets he sent years ago resurfaced online.

His cast, including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, and Bautista, voiced their support for Gunn by signing an open letter urging studio officials to reconsider his firing, but Disney chiefs have yet to budge, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 remains without a director.

Bautista, who plays Drax the Destroyer in the action franchise, reprises his superhero role for the upcoming Avengers: End Game, but it's not yet known if he will return for the next Guardians sequel if Gunn is no longer involved.

He has repeatedly made it clear he stands by Gunn, and in August, he claimed he found it "nauseating" to work for Disney officials in light of their actions.

"I will do what I'm legally obligated to do but @Guardians without @JamesGunn is not what I signed up for," he tweeted. "GOTG w/o (without) @JamesGunn just isn't GOTG. Its also pretty nauseating to work for someone who'd empower a smear campaign by fascists #cybernazis (sic). That's just how I feel."