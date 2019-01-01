Bohemian Rhapsody and The Favourite land Art Directors Guild Awards nominations

Production designers behind Bohemian Rhapsody, The Favourite, and Black Panther are among the top nominees for the 2019 Art Directors Guild Awards.

Actor Rami Malek's Queen biopic and The Favourite, starring Olivia Colman, will face off with Roma, First Man, and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs for the Period Film honour, while Black Panther, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Mary Poppins Returns, Ready Player One, and The House With a Clock in its Walls will compete for the Fantasy Film accolade.

The Contemporary Film award will be a fight between A Star Is Born, A Quiet Place, Crazy Rich Asians, Mission: Impossible - Fallout, and Welcome to Marwen, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Incredibles 2, Isle of Dogs, Ralph Breaks the Internet, and Dr. Seuss' The Grinch are up for the Animated Film prize.

In the TV categories, Sharp Objects, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, The Alienist, American Horror Story: Apocalypse, and Maniac will battle it out for Television Movie or Limited Series, as Atlanta, GLOW, and The Good Place are among those going head-to-head for Half Hour Single-Camera Series.

Other nominees include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Westworld, The Handmaid's Tale, The Big Bang Theory, and Will & Grace.

Promos for Ariana Grande's No Tears Left to Cry and Kendrick Lamar and SZA's All the Stars hit from the Black Panther soundtrack are also in the running for the award of Short Format: Web Series, Music Video or Commercial.

Winners of the 2019 Art Directors Guild Awards, which recognises excellence in production design, will be unveiled during a ceremony in Los Angeles on 2 February (19).

Meanwhile, as previously announced, Mary Poppins Returns director Rob Marshall has been selected to receive the ADG Cinematic Imagery Award for his career achievements, while 2001: A Space Odyssey production designer Anthony Masters and pioneering French artist Benjamin Carre will both be inducted posthumously into the ADG Hall of Fame.