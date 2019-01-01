Vanessa Hudgens: 'My father's death pushed me to grow as a person'

Vanessa Hudgens has "grown as a person" in the years following her father's death.

The Princess Switch actress lost her dad Greg to cancer in January 2016. It's been almost two years since his passing, but the loss has had a lasting effect on Vanessa, which she spoke about during a new interview with Haute Living magazine.

"I felt like (the death of my father) really pushed me to expand and grow as a person, whether I liked it or not," she mused. "I (now) feel like those moments are really great to have because they force you to reassess your life, what you believe in, what you stand for, who you want to be."

Vanessa was 27 when her father died, and struggled a lot to cope during that year - even before his passing. Opening up to the publication, she explained that her late twenties were "overwhelming".

"At 25, I felt like I had life figured out," the former High School Musical star said. "Like, 'I've got this, I'm great at life; I understand how to do it.' And then, at 27, I woke up on my birthday and felt like I had no idea who I was, what I stood for, what I was doing with my life. I felt kind of lost. I realised, 'I am not a child anymore. I am not a teen. I am fully an adult, and there are so many responsibilities that come with that.' I felt extremely overwhelmed."

However, as Vanessa approached her thirties, she found herself accepting a new outlook on life.

"The last year of my twenties was very informative as to the woman I am becoming," she added. "I feel very empowered and very scared because I know there are big things ahead of me. (On the flip side), I feel like I'm grounded, I've gotten rid of my baggage, so to speak, and have made way for myself to go into my thirties just a bit more streamlined, leading with love and light."

Vanessa turned 30 last month (Dec18).