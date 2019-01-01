Kim Kardashian celebrates after imprisoned Cyntoia Brown is granted clemency

Kim Kardashian was among the stars celebrating on Monday (07Jan19) after prisoner Cyntoia Brown was granted clemency by Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam.

In 2006, Brown was convicted of murdering 43-year-old Nashville real estate agent, Johnny Allen, after he solicited her for sex in 2004, when she was 16 years old. She was tried as an adult and given a life sentence and, in December (18), it was declared she would not be eligible for parole until 2055 after serving a minimum of 51 years behind bars.

However, on Monday, Haslam announced that he was commuting her life sentence and she would be released on 7 August (19), after 15 years behind bars, and placed on supervised parole for 10 years.

The reality star, who put a spotlight on Brown's case in November when she tweeted about it, celebrated the news by retweeting an article and writing, "Thank you Governor Haslam" surrounded by six clapping emojis.

Brown had received support from other celebrities too, who also took to social media to praise Haslam's decision.

"It happened!! Thank you to everyone who fought for Cyntoia. Every phone call. Every letter," former One Tree Hill star Sophia Bush wrote on Instagram. "When you wonder, 'I’m just one person, what can I do?' Look at how many of you added up to create a wave of support and get the attention of the powers that be! YES! #CyntoiaBrown."

"This makes me so happy!!!!!!" Destiny's Child star Kelly Rowland posted. "I remember the day the number came across my screen to call....I didn’t hesitate. I dialed. I stated the purpose of my call.......and thousands of others did the same! OUR VOICES were heard! I am so happy for you Cyntoia!!"

Actress Viola Davis added, "YES!!! YES! This is when our justice system makes me proud. Made my day," while rapper Meek Mill, who was released in prison in April after spending five months behind bars over a probation violation, posted, "#cyntoiabrown granted clemency... shout out to the people that used their voice.. it really matters!"

Jada Pinkett Smith and Alyssa Milano also shared the article and thanked Haslam.