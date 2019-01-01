Lindsay Lohan busts out dance moves in Bird Box parody

Lindsay Lohan has busted out her signature dance moves in a TV parody of hit film Bird Box.

The Freaky Friday actress made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night (07Jan19) where she joined host Jimmy, announcer Steve Higgins, and The Roots' Questlove and Black Thought for a spoof of the Netflix thriller, which follows Sandra Bullock's character and a pair of children who have to make it through a forest and river blindfolded to avoid supernatural entities.

For the parody, Jimmy took on Sandra's role and gave instructions to his colleagues that they couldn't remove their blindfolds while they navigated the studio.

"I'm only going to say this once: We are going on the trip now. It's going to be hard, but you have to do every single thing I say. Here's the most important thing: Under no circumstance are you allowed to take off your blindfold. If we look at what's out there, we will not make it," he said. "We cannot look. Roots, sidekick, do you understand? Do you understand? Let's do this."

Eventually, the group stumbled into an empty office and removed their blindfolds, only to find Lindsay repeating the dance moves that went viral on social media in September (18) when she was filmed partying at a bar in Mykonos, Greece.

"Come on! Join! It's fun," the star smiled.

And all but Questlove joined in on the action, with the drummer joking, "I'm putting my blindfold back on."

In a later interview on the show, Jimmy asked Lindsay about her dancing and how she felt about the trending hashtag #DoTheLilo.

The 32-year-old, who is promoting her MTV reality show Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, went on to explain that she didn't know she was being filmed at the time and was very "embarrassed" over her moves.

"We had a pride party. All of the people that I brought in, they did a really good job and so I wanted to let them have fun. And then they pulled me up onstage. I was like, 'OK, I'm going to dance.' But I didn't know what was happening with it in terms of this #DoTheLilo until after," she sighed. "I didn't even know that (it went viral) until people told me. It's so embarrassing to me now! You have to understand that! I am, like, never dancing again!"