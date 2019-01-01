Courteney Cox doesn't like term partner when describing Johnny McDaid romance

Courteney Cox finds it a bit awkward to describe her long-time love Johnny McDaid as her "partner".

The Friends actress and the Snow Patrol musician first began dating in late 2013, following her divorce from actor David Arquette.

While Courteney has been in a relationship with Johnny for five years, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night (07Jan19), she noted that she dislikes putting a certain label on her beau after host Jimmy asked about her "man friend".

"My man friend? That's good. I don't know if that would go over very well," she smiled. "He's my partner. That's what he calls it, my partner. And I'm from Alabama, so you don't really say partner unless you're in the same sex."

Courteney then went on to explain that referring to Johnny, 42, as her "partner" sometimes leads to confusion, especially when she is travelling within America.

"I was in Atlanta not that long ago and I was like, 'Oh, I'm supposed to meet my partner in section F,' and they were like, 'Oh, I'm sure she's going to be there, don't worry about it.' Not that it matters, but it's just a different way to speak," the 54-year-old laughed.

During the chat, Courteney did not comment on whether she is still engaged to Johnny, as they announced plans to marry in June 2014, before parting ways the following year. However, the star did sport a gold ring with an evil eye symbol on her ring finger.

Elsewhere in the interview, Courteney spoke about how she had spent New Year in Somerset, England with Johnny as well as her 14-year-old daughter Coco Arquette and another pal. And, after spending the afternoon at a local pub, they got a little lost while trying to find their way home.

"We found ourselves in this field of rams and those are dangerous animals," she sighed. "We were petrified then we had to run by an electrical fence to get out. It was a nightmare, but it was one of the most fun days."