Anne Hathaway: 'Instagram has been calming for me'

Actress Anne Hathaway has credited her use of Instagram with helping her "calm down" mentally and develop better communication skills.

The Les Miserables star has found it useful to have her own voice on social media after having to rely on the press to accurately convey her remarks, and having the direct connection to fans has made her more mindful of the way she gets her messages across online.

"Having the ability to do something on my own terms has been good for me," she tells Town & Country magazine. "It has allowed me to calm down and communicate in a way that's more clear."

Anne, who set up her profile in 2014, reveals she doesn't actually upload to Instagram herself - instead, she sends her content to an assistant, who holds off on posting anything until the 36 year old has had about an hour to mull over the information, before giving her final approval for the image and caption to go live.

"That way I look at it with fresh eyes," she explains. "Because once it's out there, it's out there."

The Oscar winner also makes sure to limit the time spent scrolling on social media to 15-minute sessions: "It's allowing me to focus my intentions," she says.

Although Anne has discovered a way to avoid the usual stresses of apps like Instagram, it doesn't mean her life is free of such anxiety - she just recommends a different method to literally send any negativity up in smoke.

"Set a timer on your phone, have a candle nearby, and write it all down. You spew it all out. You do not read it," she suggests. "The timer goes off, you tear it out of the book, and you light it on fire. Literally on fire. All of this energy, this angst, this rage - everything is smoke."