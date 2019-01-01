Chrissy Teigen battling hives on vacation

Model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen has developed a nasty outbreak of hives.

The Lip Sync Battle co-host has been enjoying a sunny vacation with family and friends for the past week, but on Monday (07Jan19), she revealed her tropical getaway has been dampened by a horrible skin rash, which covers her backside and her thighs.

She took to Twitter to detail her health woe to fans, and offered to share photo evidence of the unsightly breakout.

"I have hives on my butt. Do you want to see it? It's gross," she wrote, alongside a poll asking followers to vote "yes" or "no please god".

Early results indicated people weren't interested in the butt shot, so she suggested a thigh picture instead.

"Okay enough people do not want to see my butt so I will spare you butt hives. What about my thigh hives?" she tweeted alongside a new poll. Very similar and includes fun stretchies (stretch marks)."

After fans weighed in with yes votes, Chrissy obliged and posted a close-up image of the red rash across the side of her leg, with light stretch marks visible across the top.

"The people have spoken," she captioned the snap.

However, it appears Chrissy is still eager to show off the splotches that have developed on her bum, later asking her followers, "We still sure about the butt?"

Hours after her original poll was posted, 67 per cent of voters have encouraged her to share all, although she has yet to respond to the results.

The beauty, who welcomed her second child with her husband John Legend last year (18), is known for her outspoken nature and has previously shared her views on stretch marks, insisting photos shouldn't be edited to erase the scars.

"Everyone Photoshops them out. It's insane," she told Elle UK in early 2018 as she discussed her own decision to openly accept her changing figure. "And I don't want anyone to feel like they're the only ones (with stretch marks)."

Recalling the moment she realised the marks were something to be embraced, she shared, "I was on a Victoria's Secret shoot and it was a big turning point for me to see those women with scars and stretch marks and bruises. Who's to say it's even a flaw?"