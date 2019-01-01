Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker spark relationship rumours

Rosario Dawson has sparked rumours she is dating U.S. Senator Cory Booker after they were seen together at a movie and Broadway show.

The Men in Black II star and Senator Booker were first seen together taking in a movie at the Regal Union Square in New York last week (ends04Jan19) and at the Dear Evan Hanson Broadway show over the weekend (05-06Jan19).

The rumoured couple visited the cast backstage and sources reveal they seemed to be in a relationship.

"They were so cute together and seemed so flirtatious," the source tells the New York Post's Page Six.

Dawson previously dated director Danny Boyle and comedian Eric Andre, but they parted ways in 2017, while Booker was previously linked to executive director of the Council of Urban Professionals Chanda Gibson, U.S. newswoman Gayle King and poet Cleo Wade.

The actress previously opened up to Cosmopolitan about her personal life and what she looks for when it comes to relationships.

"I'm a touch person, I love intimacy... I love men! I love romance. I would love to fall deeply in love with someone, but at the same time it's not my everything," she told the publication.

Meanwhile, Rosario recently opened up about how her cousin's death made her realise she needs to feel more grateful.

"Things have been rough, especially over the last couple of years," she told Entertainment Tonight earlier this week (begs07Jan19). "There was definitely a period of time, especially in many aspects of life, where I recognised that I've lost my gratitude and that I maybe was focusing more on things that I was critical of than the things that I was grateful for.

"When my cousin died at 26, it really put a lot in perspective. My grandma died just before her 76th birthday, and I think that for the past seven years that put a real dark cloud over my head because that's just so young. But when my cousin died at 26, it was like, 'If I make it to 76 that would be a real gift'."