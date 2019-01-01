Hello Kitty feature film in the works

A Hello Kitty feature film is finally in development after years of talks.

The iconic cartoon character, first introduced by artists at Japanese company Sanrio in 1974, continues to be hugely popular around the world, featuring on everything from TV shows to fashion items.

While Sanrio bosses first announced plans to make a feature-length Hello Kitty movie back in 2015, it was officially confirmed on Tuesday (05Mar19) that the English-language flick had received the go-ahead.

"I am extremely pleased that Hello Kitty and other popular Sanrio characters will be making their Hollywood debut," Sanrio founder, president and chief executive officer Shintaro Tsuji said in a statement. "Hello Kitty has long been a symbol of friendship and we hope this film will only serve to grow that circle of friendship around the world."

The film is being made in partnership with New Line Cinema and the Flynn Picture Company, with the project marking the first time Sanrio has granted rights to Hello Kitty and other popular characters, including Gudetama, My Melody, Little Twin Stars and more from its universe, to a major studio.

It is not yet clear if the Hello Kitty movie will be animated or live-action, though it will be produced by Beau Flynn and executive produced by Wendy Jacobson, with the executives currently hiring writers and creative talent.

Regarding the film, San Andreas and Skyscraper producer Flynn explained that the announcement is the culmination of a nearly five-year journey to secure the rights to develop Hello Kitty for the global big screen.

"Hello Kitty has been one of the most beloved characters around the world for the last 40-plus years. We're incredibly honoured that President Tsuji has entrusted us with the responsibility of bringing her story to the big screen globally for the first time ever, and it's a dream that we get to do this with our long-term partners at New Line and Warner Bros.," he added.