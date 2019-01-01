NEWS Naomi Campbell ends interview when asked about Liam Payne Newsdesk Share with :







Naomi Campbell cut an interview short after she was quizzed on her rumoured romance with Liam Payne.



Reports have claimed the 48-year-old supermodel is dating the One Direction star, 25, and both attended the WE Day charity youth event at London's SSE Arena, Wembley, on Wednesday (06Mar19).



However, they arrived on the red carpet separately, albeit only 10 minutes apart, and Naomi gave short shrift to reporters who asked her about Liam.



"Thank you so much," she said after a question about her purported beau, before swiftly walking away.



According to British newspaper The Sun, the pair have been enjoying a fling since December and he was spotted leaving her apartment following the BAFTAs last month. They have also reportedly visited Ghana together.



"Naomi has told Liam she is enjoying having fun but that is all she is ready for at the moment," a source told the publication. "She has said she's found him a bit too clingy and full-on and does not want a committed relationship at this stage. He accepted it but was a bit crushed.



"He is in awe of her and is finding it tough that she is so strong-willed and the one in control. Liam seems to be a bit of a puppy dog around her and friends have warned him the situation is a car crash waiting to happen."



Naomi also failed to support Liam’s anti-knife campaign. The singer, who last year split from fellow British popstar Cheryl, the mother of his son Bear, recently told his Twitter followers how he was once robbed at knifepoint, but Naomi declined to talk about the issue when asked by reporters on Wednesday.



"I don't know much about the knife epidemic in London at the moment, I don't live here," she said.



At the WE Day event, Naomi gave a speech about female empowerment and told youngsters to pursue their "passion", while Liam performed his collaboration with DJ Zedd, Get Low.