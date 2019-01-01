Luke Perry's son pays tribute to late dad: 'I'll miss you every day that I walk this earth"

Luke Perry's son has broken his silence about his dad's death, promising to keep his positive legacy alive.

Jack 'Jungle Boy' Perry pulled out of an upcoming wrestling show in Los Angeles in the wake of his father's sudden death on Monday (04Mar19) and now the 21 year old is paying tribute to the Riverdale star.

Posting a shot of himself in the wrestling ring with his father visible behind him on Instagram, Jack writes: "He was a lot of things to a lot of people. To me, he was always Dad. He loved (and) supported me in everything, and inspired me to be the best that I could possibly be.

"I’ve learned so much from you, and my heart is broken thinking about everything you won’t be here for. I’ll miss you every day that I walk this earth. I’ll do whatever I can to carry on your legacy and make you proud. I love you Dad."

Luke died five days after suffering a massive stroke at his Sherman Oaks, California home last week, and his son and daughter Sophie were by his side as he passed away on Monday morning.

His teenage daughter, who raced back to Los Angeles from Malawi after hearing her dad had suffered a stroke, broke her silence following his death on Tuesday, stating: "A lot has happened in this past week for me. Everything is happening so fast. I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family, and in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support.

"I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I. I'm not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye. So bare (sic) with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly."

Meanwhile, production on Perry's teen drama Riverdale resumed on Wednesday after producers shut down the set as a mark of respect on Monday.

All future episodes will be dedicated to the late actor's memory.

"Tonight's episode finds (Perry's character) Fred doing what he does best - helping Archie. It is dedicated to Luke, as all episodes will be for the rest of our run," tweeted executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa on Wednesday.