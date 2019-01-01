Salma Hayek's happy marriage has turned her into a racism victim

Salma Hayek's marriage to French billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault has turned the actress into a target for unspoken racism for the past decade.

In a candid new interview with Town & Country magazine, the Frida star has defended her marriage to the Kering CEO, whose company oversees luxury fashion brands including Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent, revealing she has been dogged by criticism as a Mexican woman marrying one of the world's most powerful white men.

"A lot of people are very shocked that I married who I married," she told the publication. "And some people are even intimidated now by me. But it’s another way of showing racism. They can’t believe this Mexican ended up in the life that she has, and they’re uncomfortable around me.

"I’m very hard to put in a box. It’s hard to understand who I am for them. And maybe it’s the wrong thing, but to study human behaviour is what attracts me to acting most. And I find I don’t judge it - I just observe it."

The actress likes to keep the details of her private life out of the media and rarely speaks about her husband and their 11-year-old daughter Valentina Paloma in interviews, but she tells Town & Country Pinault is the perfect mate.

"He is the best husband in the world. I get to be who I am with him, and I don’t feel that somebody tries to limit me.

"I’m not going to tell you (how we met). It’s such a romantic, amazing story, but it is mine. I don’t want to vulgarise it by making it into a story to make myself interesting."

The couple celebrated its 10th wedding anniversary last month (Feb19).