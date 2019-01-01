Tom Cruise & Emily Blunt circling Edge of Tomorrow sequel

Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt have been pitched a sequel to their summer, 2014 hit movie Edge Of Tomorrow - and it looks like it's a go.

Sources tell Deadline, Warner Bros. bosses are developing the film with The Invention of Lying writer/director Matthew Robinson, who will pen the screenplay. Producers are also hoping to bring back director Doug Liman.

In the original, Cruise and Blunt fought alien invaders while surviving a video game-style continuing time loop, which allowed the Top Gun star to pick up his life from the moment he is killed.

The Mary Poppins Returns star played a Special Forces soldier who teaches him the necessary fighting skills he needs to survive.

Based on Hiroshi Sakurazaka's graphic novel All You Need Is Kill, the original blockbuster was a big hit with critics and grossed over $370 million (£280 million) at the global box office.

Warner Bros. executives have been working on the sequel idea for years and, according to Deadline, back in 2016 writers Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse were brought on board to develop a script.

Cruise clearly isn't opposed to shooting follow-ups to his hit films - he has starred in five Mission: Impossible sequels, with two more in development, and he is currently shooting the much-anticipated Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to his hit 1986 movie.

Blunt initially turned down the Edge of Tomorrow sequel because filming clashed with Mary Poppins Returns.

She revealed last year that Cruise had personally asked her to reprise her role as Rita Vrataski, but she had to say no.

"It’s a lot for all the stars to align for everyone to be free at the same time and available to do it at the same time," Blunt told IndieWire. “They asked me to do (it) two months before I started Mary Poppins. Tom was like, 'Can you go this autumn?' and I was like, 'No, I can’t go, I’m playing Mary Poppins for, like, a year, dude! I can’t do Edge of Tomorrow'."

After shooting Mary Poppins Returns, the mother-of-two went off to film horror movie A Quiet Place with her husband, John Krasinski, while Cruise shot another Mission: Impossible instalment.

Blunt is still hoping she'll be able to make time in her schedule to star in Edge of Tomorrow 2 now the production timing has changed.

"Doug Liman has got an awesome idea and he’s excited and they just need to write it,” she said. “There has been a script, but now I gather there’s another one in the works."