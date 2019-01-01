Keira Knightley fears all she can do is act

Keira Knightley nearly quit acting but has stuck at it as she fears she'd struggle in any other career.

The 33-year-old took a break from Hollywood in her early twenties after suffering from mental health problems, and at one point, was worried she'd have to retire and try something that didn't put her in the spotlight. However, she decided to stick to acting and now features in The Aftermath, a period drama set in the ruins of Germany following WWII.

"It was the only decision (taking a break)," she told U.K. magazine Stylist. "It was either that or give up, so I thought, 'OK, I'm going to try and get (my career) to where I want it and see if I can make something sustainable and if I don't then I'll have to do something else.'"

The British beauty is still a star a decade later and is thankful for fame as she has no alternative plans.

"I've still not got a Plan B," Keira explained. "And I'd be terrible at making jam. I made a lot recently - I have a plum tree and had a glut - and it wasn't very good. We've still got jars in the house. No one eats it!"

The Pirates of the Caribbean star shares a three-year-old daughter named Edie with her husband, Klaxons rocker James Righton, and elsewhere in the interview, mused on the possible effect social media scrutiny will have on future generations.

"It does seem like the studies that are coming out now are saying there is a particular effect on young women," she noted. "We can't lose a generation because we haven't put things in place. But what do I know?"

The Aftermath, which also stars Alexander Skarsgard and Jason Clarke, is now in cinemas.