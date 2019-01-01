Olivia Newton-John had to comfort family members following death rumours

Olivia Newton-John had to comfort friends and family after rumours of her death surfaced at the beginning of the year (19).

The Grease star was the subject of tabloid gossip which suggested she was losing a cancer battle and was near death, or in some cases had passed away.

The 70 year old, who has been undergoing treatment for stage four breast cancer, initially brushed off the stories, choosing instead to focus on the fact that she was on the mend.

“Those things are so stupid. Why not just go, 'Here I am, and I’m fine!'” she tells People, revealing she attempted to shoot down the macabre gossip via a social media post at the time: "We just nipped it in the bud."

But the beloved star was upset about the way the false news affected those closest to her.

"My friends were calling and believing this stuff," she recalls. "I had to say, ‘You really think if it was that bad you wouldn’t know?’"

The actress was first diagnosed with cancer in 1992 and she made a full recovery, but the disease came back in 2013.

Since then she has endured a series of health issues as a result, including a fractured pelvis due to her weakened bones.

Despite the obstacles she's faced, the Australian star is grateful to have had the support of her husband, John Easterling.

"Of course I had my moments, and my tears and all that," she adds. "But I have a wonderful husband who supports me through those things."

The couple celebrated its 10th wedding anniversary last summer (18).