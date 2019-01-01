Jason Momoa's plane forced to make emergency landing

Jason Momoa's private jet was forced to make an emergency landing due to a suspected engine fire on Wednesday (06Mar19).

The Aquaman star and his entourage found themselves making an unscheduled stop after jetting out of Palm Springs, California, when the pilot grew concerned about a potential fire, according to The Blast.

Luckily the fire concerns were a false alarm and, after the Palm Springs Fire Department had investigated, Jason only spent about half an hour on land before he was able to continue his journey.

The 39-year-old documented the troubles on his Instagram Stories, telling fans: "We got ourselves a slight delay. Half an hour out of Palm Springs and the plane wanted to start a fire. So, uh, yeah. Good old fire department, gotta love them. Looks like we’re driving."

In a later video, Jason added: "All right round two. Got the pack. Friends came to pick me up."

Despite the driving quip, it's understood a new private jet was sent so the group could get to their destination.

The firefighters from the Palm Springs Fire Department also took to social media to share a snap of Jason posing with ARFF (Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting) engineer Andy Meza, writing alongside the Instagram snap: "Had an Aircraft emergency today. Reported engine fire with @prideofgypsies on board. ARFF Engineer Andy Meza told his crew, ‘Not on my watch boys…not on my watch.’ Turned out to be a false alarm but the ARFF Lads were on the ready. It’s always nice to meet cool people."

Jason isn't the only screen star to have been left shaken by an emergency plane landing in recent months. Last month (Feb19), Friends star Courteney Cox was heading to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with former co-star and best friend Jennifer Aniston to celebrate her 50th birthday when the private jet from Los Angeles International Airport was forced to turn around and make an emergency landing.

The Gulfstream G4 lost a wheel or tyre while departing, and the onboard crew decided it would not be safe to land in Mexico. The pilot then circled Ontario International Airport for more than two hours, before making the emergency landing.