Gwyneth Paltrow predicts 'psychedelics' will be next wellness trend

Gwyneth Paltrow is convinced the use of "psychedelics" will become mainstream.

The Iron Man actress previously predicted the popularity of pink Himalayan sea salt, conscious uncoupling, and claimed to have popularised yoga in the Western world, and has now added psychedelics to the list.

In an interview with the New York Times to promote her $250 million (£190 million) Goop business, the actress was asked for her thoughts on the next wellness trend.

"I think how psychedelics affect health and mental health and addiction will come more into the mainstream … I mean, there's undeniably some link between being in that state and being connected to some other universal cosmic something," she told the publication.

"How do we evolve? What is the next iteration of the culture as it pertains to the way we think about things?" Gwyneth continued. "The degree of openness to which we think about things and process things? What about ibogaine, that shrub from Gabon?"

Ibogaine is a plant-derived psychedelic drug which has been used for medicinal and ritual purposes in Gabon, and is used in some countries to treat opiate addiction, although it’s currently banned in the U.S.

Her Goop website features an interview with Dr Deborah Mash, professor of neurology and pharmacology at the University of Miami, who has researched ibogaine and also believes it is useful in treating opiate addiction.

While the 46-year-old believes psychedelics will become more commonplace, she denied ever taking them herself because they "terrified" her.

And the wellness guru, who has previously fallen foul of California's consumer protection office over unscientific claims, added the disclaimer, "Don't take my word for it".

In September, Goop agreed to pay $145,000 (£110,000) for claiming its jade and rose quartz "vaginal eggs" could balance hormones and regulate menstrual cycles. Goop said there was "honest disagreement" about the claims and noted that the settlement did not indicate liability.