Kate Beckinsale hilariously responds to meme of her Pete Davidson make-out session

Kate Beckinsale has hilariously hit back after spotting a meme mocking her make-out session with new beau Pete Davidson.

The 45-year-old actress was seen indulging in a passionate PDA with 25-year-old comedian Pete as they took in the New York Rangers game at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Sunday (03Mar19).

As the pair kissed and cuddled, Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski sat next to them in the same row, but ensured his eyes were studiously trained on the game.

Following the sporting event, which served as official confirmation of Kate and Pete's fledgling relationship, several memes were created, including one which questioned why the actress was with funnyman Pete, who represents "guys with problems with childhood", while "wholesome guy" Antoni was ready and available.

Commenting on the meme, Kate wrote alongside the image: "Antoni is gay, if that helps clarify at all #queereye."

Kate has built something of a reputation for herself for responding to people commenting on her personal life. In response to a comment on one of her selfies which read "Disappointed in your dating choices", Kate replied: "@bobojackdaddy fairly let down by your wonky beard but thought possibly rude to say." On another post, a glam photo of her mother Judy which Kate shared on Instagram, one follower commented, "Dear heavens, Kate. Not Pete Davidson."

"No that's my mother. Easy mistake," she quipped in response.

As Kate's romance with Pete goes from strength to strength, his close friend, rapper Machine Gun Kelly, has commented on the relationship - giving it his seal of approval.

"I love that s**t,” the 28-year-old said of the new pairing. Adding that he noticed the chemistry between the couple straight away, Kelly added: "Yeah, I had to figure it out. It took me, like, 15 seconds. She’s rad."