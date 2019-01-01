Olivia Colman tearfully accepts BFI Fellowship honour

Olivia Colman became emotional as she accepted the BFI Fellowship honour on Wednesday night (06Mar19).

The British star, who took home the Best Actress Oscar in a shock win for The Favourite in February, was presented with the British Film Institute's highest honour by her The Favourite and The Lobster director Yorgos Lanthimos at the Rosewood Hotel in London.

Accepting the prize, she reflected on her "lovely year" and became visibly emotional as she said she didn't feel worthy of the honour.

"I didn't know what to expect this evening, turns out it's like a surprise birthday. It's amazing, and I keep seeing lovely people that I love," the 45-year-old shared. "Also, recently I've realised how us in front of the camera get far too much love and adoration from people because without the writers and directors we are nothing, so thank you... I don't feel worthy of this and I'm really very grateful. Thank you so much."

Presenting the honour, Lanthimos gushed over his collaborator, and stated, "There isn't an actor who can infuse each moment onscreen with such great humanity, drama and humour. No one can appear so fragile, magnetic, fierce, funny and real from one second to the next, or all at the same time."

Colman's The Crown co-stars Helena Bonham Carter and Tobias Menzies attended the event to support the actress, while actors such as Richard E. Grant, David Tennant, Jim Broadbent, Vanessa Redgrave and Tom Hollander, and director Richard Curtis, were among the other stars to make appearances.

The BFI Fellowship is awarded to those who have made a special contribution to television and film. Previous recipients include Bonham Carter, Morgan and Redgrave, as well as Judi Dench, Maggie Smith, Cate Blanchett, and Martin Scorsese, among others.