Idris Elba circling Deadshot role in Suicide Squad sequel

Idris Elba is in talks to replace Will Smith in the Suicide Squad sequel.

Last month (Feb19), multiple outlets reported that Smith would not be reprising his role as marksman and assassin Floyd Lawton /Deadshot from the 2016 DC Comics supervillain movie, also starring Margot Robbie and Jared Leto, due to scheduling conflicts with upcoming projects.

However, editors at The Hollywood Reporter are now reporting that Elba is the top choice to take on the part of Deadshot, with director James Gunn having apparently reached out to the British actor.

Sources have told the film publication that Elba met with Gunn on Friday (01Mar19) and talks have now begun with studio bosses.

Representatives for the 46-year-old star have not yet commented on the casting speculation.

Little is known about the Suicide Squad plot for the follow-up, though it is believed that Robbie will be reprising her role as Harley Quinn, who she is also playing in Cathy Yan's spin-off movie Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). Leto is rumoured to be returning as the Joker, while Joel Kinnaman has been linked to the role of Rick Flag.

Meanwhile, Elba has a string of projects on the go, including new Netflix series Turn Up Charlie, and The Fast and the Furious spin-off Hobbs and Shaw, which features Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, and Vanessa Kirby.

In addition, he has a landed the part of Macavity in Tom Hooper's live-action adaptation of Cats, with the feature film also starring Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Rebel Wilson, Judi Dench, and Taylor Swift.

Suicide Squad 2 is slated to hit cinemas in August 2021.