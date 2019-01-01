Rose McGowan: 'I've had to make peace with people disliking me'

Rose McGowan has accepted that not everyone will like her, as it's something she's dealt with her entire life.

The former Charmed actress was one of the first women to come forward with allegations of sexual assault against producer Harvey Weinstein in October 2017, and the 45-year-old has since stepped away from Hollywood to focus on her activism, which includes being one of the leading faces of the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and gender inequality.

During an interview with Britain's Stylist magazine, Rose acknowledged that she is a "polarising" character and admitted that she has made her peace with the general public's perception of her.

"That's something I've dealt with my entire life. There's something about me that I think holds up a mirror to a lot of other people and a lot of times they don't like what they see and I understand that I can make people uncomfortable just by existing," she said.

"It's exhausting, it's definitely puzzling and not necessarily fun. I've had to make peace with people disliking me. They don't know me. I know if they spend five minutes with me I could probably change their mind."

The Planet Terror star added that she was determined to make people like her for a long time but finally realised "other people's opinions of me had no bearing on my actual life... It does get lonely, it definitely does, but that's also something we can survive."

Rose relocated to London last year (18) and her life has changed as she is now able to integrate properly with society.

"You know, for a long time in my life I had people who I would pay to keep other people away from me and that's a very strange thing and it doesn't exactly lend itself towards integrating with society in any meaningful way," she admitted. "I'm at a really interesting place in my life where I'm getting to integrate for the first time, but it's baby steps."