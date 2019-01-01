Elle Fanning realised pop star dreams for Teen Spirit

Actress Elle Fanning lived out her pop star fantasy in new drama Teen Spirit.

Although the 20 year old has already made a name for herself as a young star, she has always dreamed of singing onstage and releasing an album, and she cannot believe she's on the cusp of doing just that thanks to her new movie musical, directed by Max Minghella.

"I always had this dream of being a pop star,” she tells Billboard. “That feeling, like I can just let loose and perform, was so attractive."

In character as Violet in Teen Spirit, the actress was able to sing renditions of pop hits such as Robyn's Dancing on My Own and she was also required, under contract, to make music with fun. and Bleachers rocker Jack Antonoff, who has written and recorded a string of hits with the likes of Lana Del Rey and Troye Sivan.

Elle gushes, "Jack did (Taylor Swift’s) Reputation (album). He recorded (Lorde’s) Green Light. I felt like, ‘Wow, maybe I am good'."

The Maleficent star also got a chance to record a proper single for the movie's soundtrack - Wildflowers was written by Canadian pop star Carly Rae Jepsen.

"Wildflowers is going to be a single that’s coming out. That’s a rush," she says in disbelief, before entertaining the idea of recording music as herself in the future. "Doing Teen Spirit feels like it opened doors to this whole other land for me. I feel like if I wanted to do an album now, maybe I could."

Teen Spirit, which also stars Rebecca Hall, reaches American cinemas on 9 April (19).