Emily Mortimer bringing late father's Rumpole of the Bailey back to TV

Mary Poppins Returns star Emily Mortimer is revamping Rumpole of the Bailey, the beloved legal drama her late father created.

The actress is developing a remake series through her production company King Bee.

The original TV series, created by John Mortimer, was popular in Britain between 1978 and 1992. It starred Leo McKern as barrister Horace Rumpole. The show began life as a radio play on the BBC.

The reboot was revealed at a Deadline-moderated Banff Connect event in London by Polly Williams, eOne’s head of scripted development in the U.K. She told the outlet that Mortimer is reimagining her father's beloved character with her sister Rosie, and they were writing the script for the show.

"They have written a very modern take on Rumpole. I’m very excited to see how that turns out," Williams said.

"Emily is quite rare, as is (her husband) Alessandro Nivola, because although they’re actors, they’re both producers and have made some good indie films and she wrote Doll & Em for Sky and HBO. She’s got great connections and a network of talent that they can access. They wanted to grow their business so we partnered with them."

Last year (18), the couple helped finance Shawn Snyder's new movie, To Dust, after seeing the filmmaker's script.

"Emily had just played a Hasidic (Jewish) woman in a short film (One Cambodian Family Please for My Pleasure) and Alesandro was cast in Disobedience, playing a Hasidic rabbi, right around the time this adventure began," Snyder told WENN. "They sent me an email saying they wanted to help me make my movie.

"We shot for 20 days and they were on set every day and the on-set Hasidic consultant for Disobedience came onto our film, which was very important to us to have that authenticity."

The film went on to screen at last year's Tribeca Film Festival in New York, where Emily was a member of the jury, and landed Snyder the Best New Narrative Director award.