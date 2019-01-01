NEWS Elisabeth Moss' punk role left her hands covered with calluses Newsdesk Share with :







Actress Elisabeth Moss injured her fingers pretending to play guitar for her punk rock role in Her Smell.



The Handmaid's Tale star took on another dark role in director Alex Ross Perry's drama about self-destructive rockers, but diving deep into another troubled character wasn't the most difficult part for the Emmy Award winner.



Elisabeth struggled so hard to play the guitar, she even picked up some hand injuries in her attempt to perfect her strumming skills for the cameras.



"It’s actually impossible to learn to play the guitar in four months and I knew that," she tells Billboard. "I come from a family of musicians so I have a deep respect for the craft. All I needed to do was learn to look like I (was) playing it.



"I got some good calluses going on my fingers (that) I was pretty proud of. I had a piano put in my dressing room with the keys labelled in tape, so I could practice every day."



The 36 year old admits she knew next to nothing about punk, grunge and rock before taking on the part.

"I grew up with jazz and blues because that’s where my family’s careers were, and then classical because of my ballet training," she shares. "I can name any (George) Gershwin tune for you but I couldn’t tell you who Nirvana was when I was, like, 12. So this was a real education for me."



Fortunately, everything came together when she let loose onstage while filming performance scenes.



"When I was on stage in costume and in hair and makeup and singing live into the mic with a band behind me, that’s really when it all came together," she notes. "We were so nervous before we did our first take of (song) Another Girl Another Planet, which opens the film. And then after the first take we all were backstage, Aggy (Agyness Deyn), Gayle (Rankin) and I looked at each other - and I just said 'Again!'



"We wanted to do it over and over and over. I can totally see how you get addicted to that high. I mean, in this case, the extras are paid to cheer and sing along, but still... it was pretty cool to be a rock star for a day or two."

Her Smell reaches U.S. theatres on 12 April (19).