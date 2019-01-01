Maggie Gyllenhaal attacks journalist over 'cartoonish voice' remark

Maggie Gyllenhaal has taken aim at a journalist for poking fun at her voice.

Patrick Smith interviewed the Secretary star for a piece in British broadsheet The Independent and opened the article by stating that talking to the actress "can be a little disorienting".

He explained, "She has a high-pitched, cartoonish voice, which she uses to express deep things."

Maggie was not impressed when she read the piece on Thursday (07Mar19) and decided to give the writer a piece of her mind via Twitter.

She wrote: "To writer @PatrickHJSmith Of course you’re free to think anything you like about the 'silliness' of my voice and my face. But when you open your piece in @independent commenting on that, it serves to undermine everything we spoke about."

In the article, Gyllenhaal talks about serious issues such as misogyny and gender inequality.

The actress recently confessed her opinion of The Deuce co-star James Franco "changes all the time" now he has been accused of inappropriate behaviour and abuse of power by five women.

He has called the allegations "inaccurate" and The Deuce's producers, who include Maggie - a prominent advocate for the #MeToo anti-sexual harassment movement - opted not to fire him from his central dual role as twin brothers Frankie and Vincent Martino in the 1970s porn industry drama, or halt production.

Maggie told The Guardian that the allegations against the actor were investigated and female members of the cast and crew were consulted about how comfortable they were working with James.

Maggie, who plays sex worker turned porn filmmaker Eileen 'Candy' Merrell, said she believes shelving The Deuce would have been the wrong move due to its feminist theme.

"The show is about misogyny and inequality in the entertainment business," she explained. "And I feel that there are all of these fascinating women telling these stories that illuminate exactly what is on the table in terms of feminism at the moment. That would have felt misguided and confused to me."

The Deuce's third and final season is expected to air later this year (19).