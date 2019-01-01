NEWS Bob Iger confirms Disney's Fox deal is close to sealed Newsdesk Share with :







Disney chief Bob Iger has confirmed the company's purchase of 21st Century Fox networks will be finalised soon.



The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the media conglomerate informed attendees at a shareholders meeting held in St. Louis, Missouri on Thursday (07Mar19) of the status on the sale, revealing the deal is close to being sealed.



According to Variety, Iger insisted the final acquisition will be completed "soon", adding Disney executives are ready to “hit the ground running" with the enlarged company once the $71.3 billion merger is set in stone.



Addressing fears of Fox assets being changed significantly under Disney ownership, Iger said some of the 20th Century Fox brand names are going to remain in place.



“There will be businesses within the company that still have the Fox name on them, particularly on the movie side,” he said. “We will continue to make the movies under the Fox brand and Fox Searchlight brand. FX (television network) will keep its name too."



The CEO also disclosed that the opening date of Disney's new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attractions at Disneyland and DisneyWorld themeparks has been moved up - Galaxy's Edge will open its doors at California's Disneyland on 31 May (19) and at DisneyWorld in Orlando, Florida on 29 August.



Touting the ambitious themed area as "by far the largest lands we have ever built", Iger went on to explain The Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attraction is “the most technologically advanced and immersive attraction we have ever imagined".



“No one has ever attempted anything of this magnitude," he added.

